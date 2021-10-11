Motorcyclist dies following crash in Niagara Falls Sunday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has died after he crashed into a car while riding his motorcycle in Niagara Falls Sunday.

Niagara Falls Police say the 58-year-old Buffalo man was riding southbound on 22nd Street near Whitney Avenue when he collided with a vehicle that was driving the wrong way on Whitney just before 5:00 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered numerous injuries and was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center before being transferred to Erie County Medical Center.

He later died at ECMC.

Police say charges are pending against the driver of the other vehicle, an 18-year-old from Lewiston.

The crash is under investigation.