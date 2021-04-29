Watch
Motorcyclist dead after hit by school bus in Lancaster; no children involved

Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:25:48-04

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster police say a Depew man is dead after he was hit by a Lancaster school bus, Wednesday night.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and Cemetery Road, when the driver of the bus hit a man riding his motorcycle.

Police have identified the man who has hit by the school bus as David Konsek of Depew.

The Lancaster Central School District says no students were on board the bus at the time of the crash, which was returning from an athletic event.

Lancaster police are continuing the investigate the crash, and say the school bus driver is fully cooperating.

