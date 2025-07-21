Motorcyclist critically injured in Niagara County crash

CAMBRIA, NY (WKBW) — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Niagara County.

Sheriff's deputies say the motorcycle driver swerved into the oncoming lane of traffic along Campbell Boulevard in the Town of Cambria Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV.

The 60 year old motorcycle rider was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight with what police describe as life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

