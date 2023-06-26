Motorcycle run in memory of late City of Buffalo worker

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Louis J. Billittier Foundation hosted a motorcycle run for an extra special cause.

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in front of Chef's Restaurant, kicking off their ride in memory of Michael Muscarella — a City of Buffalo employee who was killed last year while working to clear snow.

Muscarella was a board member with the Billittier Foundation.

"This was his event," said Lou Billittier, owner of Chef's Restaurant. "He set it up, made sure everything went smooth. So we're going to dedicate this year to him."

This was the 16th motorcycle run for the foundation. Following the approximately 110-mile ride, bikers could enjoy a street party with silent auctions, raffles and food. The money raised goes to a variety of mostly children-based charities.

The event featured many local celebrity "Road Captains," including former Buffalo Sabre's player Ric Seiling.

"They've always just been family to us," said Seiling regarding the Billittiers. "What they do in the community is unbelievable and we just like to be able to support them as much as they've supported us over the years."

The event was most certainly a crowd-pleaser.

"Being on a motorcycle, riding with all of these great people in the great state of New York is just phenomenal," said Eric "Senior" Soluri, another celebrity "Road Captain."

The route for the bikers around Western New York included stops at the Bar Bill Tavern in East Aurora and Pioneer Motorsports in Chaffee.

"I've done a lot of motorcycle rides for charity and I found that motorcyclists are very charitable people," said Billittier.

Bikers giving back to their community was certainly a reoccurring theme.

"Bikers are the greatest people in the world. They literally volunteer their time and give more money than anyone you'll every meet in your life," said Soluri.