Motorcycle Run for charity begins at Chef's in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Wind and rain didn't deter a few hundred motorcyclists from getting out for a good cause.

The 18th annual Motorcycle Run and Raffle took off on Seneca Street Sunday morning in front of Chef's Restaurant.

Riders had several road captains helping them along the way.

One of them is former Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard, who says this event is a good reminder to watch out for motorcyclists on the roads.

The goal of the event is to raise $40,000 for local charities, like Little Smiles and the Kevin Guest House.