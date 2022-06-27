Watch Now
Motorcycle Fun Run returns to Buffalo

Event attracted more than 200 motorcycle riders
BIKE RIDE PIC.jpg
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 22:53:29-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People who love their motorcycles showed up in force to enjoy the return of a summer tradition.

The Louis J. Billittier Foundation held its annual Motorcycle Fun Run Sunday.

The ride rolled out from the Seneca Street lot at Chef's Restaurant in Buffalo.

This year's event honored the memory of the late Rene Robert, a legendary member of the Buffalo Sabres and the French Connection, along with Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, Jr., who was one of ten people killed in that mass shooting at Tops last month.

A party was held at Chef's following the ride, with proceeds from the event going to charity.

