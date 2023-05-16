Motor Event Series added to the 2023 Erie County Fair lineup

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Fair organizers announced a Motor Events Series has been added to its 2023 lineup.

On August 16 the ATV Big Air Tour will take place. There will be two free shows that are included with gate admission one will be at 3:00 p.m. and the other will be at 7:00 p.m. "These shows will be action packed featuring the top ATV and Motorcycle riders in the country. Big Jumps, 450cc, high performance motors, backflips, incredible balance acts, and more," a release says.

On August 19 the Ultimate Night of Destruction produced by JM Motorsport Productions will take place at 7:30 p.m. This is a ticketed event, general admission tickets will be $25 and reserved box seating tickets will be $32. "The night’s events will include the ever-popular bus demolition derbies with both large and small buses, plus a compact car double figure 8 racing championship," a release says.

On August 20 the World’s Largest Demolition Derby produced by JM Motorsport Productions will take place. This is a ticketed event and there will be two shows, one at 1:00 p.m. and the other at 6:00 p.m. Reserved grandstand seating and general admission bleachers seating tickets will be $28 and reserved box seating will be $35. "Will feature approximately 100 vehicles from across Western New York to the Fairgrounds to see who can outlast the rest. Cars must navigate the track to keep damage to a minimum in order to win the heat and make it to the finals to compete for the top spot," a release says.

Other paid events that have been announced for the fair include:



August 10 — Fitz and the Tantrums

August 11 — Flo Rida

August 12 — Yung Gravy

August 13 — Clint Black with Clay Walker & Tracy Byrd

August 14 — NEEDTOBREATHE

August 15 —Bailey Zimmerman with special guest Seaforth

Other free events that have been announced include:

August 9 — Chubby Checker

August 17 — The Guess Who

August 18 — The Spinners

Tickets for paid events will go on sale June 9 at 10 a.m. Organizers said tickets purchased in advance for grandstand events will include admission to the Fair on the day of the show.

This year the Erie County Fair will be held from August 9 to August 20.