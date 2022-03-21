Watch
Mothertime Marketplace consignment sale returns to Hamburg Fairgrounds

Posted at 4:46 AM, Mar 21, 2022
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parents in need of clothes, toys, or bathing suits headed into the spring and summer months, have a place to get some great deals.

The Mothertime Marketplace is coming back to the Hamburg Fairgrounds March 24-27.

You'll find swimsuits, Easter outfits, toys, baby equipment, books, shoes, bikes, and much more!

Here's how it works: On Wednesday, consignors will start dropping off their inventory. Then on Thursday and Friday, there are private sales you need to pre-register for. Saturday and Sunday are free and open to the public! During Sunday's sale, everything will be 50% off! The sale takes place in the Grange Building on the Hamburg Fairgrounds.

Sale Hours:
Saturday: 10am to 3pm
Sunday: 10am to 2pm

To register for the private sales, click this link.

