Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mother's Day plant sale at Botanical Gardens

One stop shopping for mom at Botanical Gardens
PIC GARDENS.jpg
wkbw
PIC GARDENS.jpg
Posted at 8:39 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 20:39:36-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People got to enjoy a pre-Mother's Day treat in Western New York.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens hosted its first ever One Stop Mom Shop plant and vendor sale Saturday.

There were all kinds of plants and flowers on sale for mom's big day Sunday.

A lot of vendors also took part, selling all kinds of unique gifts for mom, including things like jewelry, soaps and teas.

The sale took part in the administration building, but people were also encouraged to visit the Botanical Gardens as well.

Next weekend at the Botanical Gardens the Great Plant Sale returns on-site for the first time since 2019.

This will also include the popular bulb sale.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine