Mother's Day plant sale at Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — People got to enjoy a pre-Mother's Day treat in Western New York.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens hosted its first ever One Stop Mom Shop plant and vendor sale Saturday.

There were all kinds of plants and flowers on sale for mom's big day Sunday.

A lot of vendors also took part, selling all kinds of unique gifts for mom, including things like jewelry, soaps and teas.

The sale took part in the administration building, but people were also encouraged to visit the Botanical Gardens as well.

Next weekend at the Botanical Gardens the Great Plant Sale returns on-site for the first time since 2019.

This will also include the popular bulb sale.