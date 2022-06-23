BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a pain that only some understand. Every member of the support group 'Mothers Against Violence' has felt the same hurt when their child was killed.

"A lot of people say, oh we know what you've been through. You don't know until you've been through it. Everyone's been here. They've been through it, so they know," Patricia Phillips, a member of Mothers Against Violence, said.

Phillips 22-year-old son was shot and killed two years ago.

"After the funeral, after everything is gone, no body is there. I'm there in the house by myself. I can call Monica. I can call Billie. They help me a lot," Phillips said.

These moms help each other works through the healing process. They said it really never ends. Mae Bynum's son was killed 11 years ago.

"The struggle is real. Sometimes there's moments around birthdays, holidays... just memories," Bynum said.

Even helping those who haven't lost a child.

"I haven't lost my son, yet. I say that because.... he was stabbed in the head four years ago," Rita Turner Brown said.

Turner Brown said her 21-year-old son has been dealing with domestic violence in his relationship since then. She said just last week it escalated.

"They chased him into a liquor store. Put a gash upside his head with a brick and stakes. They were jumping him. Nobody called. Nobody called. So I told him, they're preparing to kill you," Turner Brown said, "No one knows what the future holds, but I know coming here and being part of this sister supportive group helps."

"That keeps the door open. If only one person shows up, I'll keep the door open until that person gets here," Billie Webster, the founder of Mothers Against Violence, said.