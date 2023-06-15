Mother says her son was on a tour of the Lockport Caves when his boat capsized in 2015

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of Harshad Shah who lost his life in Monday's Lockport boat tour tragedy said their final goodbyes in Niagara Falls Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lia Lando spoke with Shah's daughter who told her they are in shock over the loss of their dad and have so many questions about what happened.

While authorities continue to investigate what made that boat capsize, one woman says a similar incident happened years earlier.

Lia Lando spoke with mother Sheri Scavone Thursday about the 2015 incident. She says her son, who was 15 at the time, was on the same Lockport cave tour when his boat tipped over.

"They were thrown into the water and they had to help each other get out. It was very dark. It was very cold. They couldn't touch the bottom." Scavone said.

Scavone said the news about Monday's deadly boat incident in Lockport has dug up old, bad memories for her son.

Scavone says her son was 15 years old in 2015 when he went on the Lockport Cave Boat Tours with his class at Baker Victory now known as Our Lady of Victory.

She explains, "they were going along in a very tight, dark cave. First thing I asked him was anyone messing around? Did anyone stand up in the boat? And he said absolutely not and he said it started to rock a little bit and then literally flipped over. Some of the kids were thrown against the wall so their backs were scraped. He was able to help another kid."

Our Lady of Victory released this statement: