Mother of 19-year-old Tyler Lewis still searching for his killer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Still no arrests have been made as 19-year-old Tyler Lewis was stabbed and killed outside of the North Campus of University at Buffalo in October of 2022.

Tyler’s mother, Roquishia Lewis, has since been fighting to get justice for her son.

“My child is gone forever. It’s just a senseless crime,” says Roquishia Lewis. “Who would’ve hurt my baby? Why hasn't this person been arrested yet. Doesn't make no sense. This is suppose to be a safe campus, and yet a murder happened, and there’s no answers for me.”

Roquishia tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she still hasn’t received any information from the campus police and the district attorney's office.

“They did release a statement to the public, but didn’t call me and they say it’s their top priority but how,” she says. “How are they saying that the campus is safe when the killer is still out there.”

7 News reached out to UB campus to get some answers for Tyler’s mom.

The campus police can’t comment, and they say it's in the district attorney’s hands.

District Attorney John Flynn can’t comment since it's a pending investigation.

Tyler’s mother says it’s a nightmare every day for her knowing her son was with people he trusted.

“His so called friends, which aren’t his true friends drove him to UB and he ended up getting stabbed, they left him and lawyered up,” the mother expresses.

The description of the person of interest remains the same:

White man, between the ages of 19-22 with light brown hair and multiple large cuts across his face and forehead.

At this time Tyler’s mom has hired a private investigator.

"I miss you. I love you, and I won’t stop getting justice for you,” she says while tearing up. “I would not stop."

Click here to help donate to Tyler Lewis fund.