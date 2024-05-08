Mother facing manslaughter charge after toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Rachael L. Alicea of Sloan was arraigned in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging her with one count of second-degree manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said Alicea is accused of recklessly causing the death of her son, 15-month-old Theodore Alicea Smith, by exposing the toddler to fentanyl inside their home.

According to the district attorney's office, on November 19, 2023, police and paramedics responded to the home on the 2200 block of William Street in the Town of Cheektowaga for a report of a child who was not breathing. Alicea Smith was taken by ambulance to Sisters Hospital St. Joseph Campus where he later died. The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication.

“This is a very sad case where a child tragically lost his young life, but it is a crime that could have been prevented. I will continue to warn the public about the dangers of fentanyl as this deadly substance can be found in any illicit drug. No child should be exposed to any drug. I encourage anyone struggling with substance abuse disorder, especially those who have children, to seek help immediately." - Acting District Attorney Mike Keane

Alicea was held on bail set at $100,000 cash or bond; or release under supervision and a return court date has not been scheduled.