Mother facing charges after police found 2-year-old unattended in North Tonawanda home when fire started

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda Police Department announced a 24-year-old mother faces several charges after police found a two-year-old child unattended when responding to the report of a structure fire.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Miller Street around 12:10 a.m. on April 19 for the report of a structure fire. Police said officers heard smoke detectors beeping, smelled smoke, and observed smoke filling the first floor and a fire in the kitchen. A TV with a child's cartoon on was also observed and police said officers became concerned that a child was inside.

Officers were able to enter the home through a side door and extinguished a stove fire, the child was allegedly found near a pile of clothing behind the front door. The child was taken outside for medical attention and Niagara County Dispatch contacted the mother, 24-year-old Jaysa Morrison, who police said arrived a short time later. Morrison allegedly left the child home unattended. CPS later responded to take the child.

Police said Morrison was arrested and faces several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child.