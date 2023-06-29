Mother-daughter duo celebrating 33 years in business promoting wellness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A business that started 33 years ago in Niagara Falls on Pine Avenue, has flourished into three businesses across Western New York.

It is called "Her Story" and it is helping women look and feel good.

Meet the mother-daughter duo behind it all.

Creating a space for women and promote self-care is something Susan Morreale has always had a passion for.

The registered nurse opened up Her Story, a family business.

Starting it though was a bit tricky. She was a new mom at the time.

"I was missing my daughter and she was a brand new baby. I wanted to spend more time with her and be home. I wanted to help people in a different way, so we started our business in Niagara Falls," Susan Morreale told Pheben Kassahun.

Over the years, Morreale changed locations and expanded.

"Also, I think it made a difference that you weren't afraid to bring me with you: trade shows, appointments. We used to do house parties, things like that. I was always just following in toe. It was a great experience for me that pays for the experience and I think that definitely made it easier that you could bring me with you."

Originally, her business started as "Lotions and Potions".

Custom made with all sorts of fragrances and aroma therapy and essential oils.

"That was part of the health and wellness that I wanted to bring to, especially women, that didn't really know about different modalities to take care of themselves," Morreale said.

Morreale's daughter had the chance to watch her mom build a business from the ground up and witness strong, impactful women walk into the shop.

"As Ciara got older, it was great because we had her perspective and my perspective, so it was a really nice blend. We really were able to take care of all different aged women," Morreale said.

After battling breast cancer in 2008, Morreale was even more passionate about getting her message of strength in the hands of women who needed it the most.

"I knew that I never really wanted to do anything else. I always knew that I wanted to take care of people. What does that look like? I think that even it became even more clear when I went through my health situation and you really need to look at your mind, your body, your soul," Morreale said.