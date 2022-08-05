Mother and son indicted in connection to kidnapping

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Two defendants have been indicted in connection to an incident that happened in March.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced today that 22 -year-old Shaland Souverain was arraigned last week on an indictment charging him with:

One count of kidnapping in the second degree.

Two counts of assault in the second degree.

One count of custodial interference in the first degree.

One count of criminal contempt in the third degree.

One count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office also announced that Souverain's mother, 46-year-old Dian Schul, was arraigned July 27 on an indictment charging her with:

One count of kidnapping in the second degree.

One count of custodial interference in the first degree.

One count of endangering the welfare of a child.



According to police, Souverain kidnapped his own 4-year-old child during a supervised visit at the Erie County Department of Social Services office in March. Allegedly, a CPS worker attempted to stop him multiple times but Souverain pushed the worker to the ground and later hit them with his car.

Schul was allegedly in Souverain's apartment following the abduction and refused to comply with officers. Additionally, she knew about an existing order that prevented Souverain from having custody of the child.

Souverain faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. Bail for Schul is set at $50,000 cash, bond, or partially secured bond.