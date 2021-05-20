Mother and daughter killed in Black Rock, suspect dead from self-inflicted gunshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A mother and daughter were shot and killed early Thursday morning in the Black Rock neighborhood and the suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, according to Buffalo police.

Officers responded around 6:00 a.m. to the report of two people shot on Layer Avenue, police initially said their injuries appeared serious in nature.

Police later confirmed the two victims were killed, they say it was a domestic incident and it is being investigated as a homicide. A 6-year-old was inside the Layer Avenue home at the time of the shootings.

We spoke to Casey Wisniewski, the brother and son of the victims. Following Megan Wisniewski and Margie Ramos' passing, and the death of his other sister from cancer, he says it's now just him and his dad.

Neighbors who spoke with 7 Eyewitness News at the scene said the gunfire woke them up. One said he heard about 10 shots fired, and saw a man run and get in a black car and speed off down Layer Avenue towards Military Road.

Police confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News as of just before 11:00 a.m. there was a SWAT standoff situation in the area of Carolina and 10th Streets between law enforcement and the suspect. In an update around 12:00 p.m. police said the suspect was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.