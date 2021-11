DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Live Nation announced Monday country music artist Morgan Wallen will be coming to Darien Lake Amphitheater June 2022.

Wallen is set to perform at Darien Lake Amphitheater June 25, 2022. Tickets go on sale to the general public December 3 at 10:00 a.m.

Live Nation said there will be a presale from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on December 2 with code BELLS.

You can find more information here and a link to tickets when they are available here.