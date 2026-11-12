ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Morgan Wallen has announced he is bringing his Last Time I Checked Tour to Highmark Stadium in July 2027.

Wallen will perform on July 23 and July 24, 2027. He is bringing Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Stella Lefty and Cole Swindell with him on select dates.

Pre-sale registration is now open through Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. Public on-sale starts Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

WATCH: Morgan Wallen bringing Last Time I Checked Tour to Highmark Stadium

Morgan Wallen bringing Last Time I Checked Tour to Highmark Stadium

Wallen joins Zach Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Noah Kahan and Metallica as some of the first acts at the new Highmark Stadium.

You can find more information here.