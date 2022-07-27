More user-friendly Veterans Crisis Line phone number established

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Effective July 16, veterans now have the option to dial 998, then press 1 to connect with responders for 24/7 crisis support.

After the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act designated the 998 Suicide Act, the Department of Veterans Affairs has now made it more user-friendly to access the Veterans Crisis Line.

"During a crisis, every second counts," said VA Secretary Denis McDonough. "This new shorter number makes it easier for veterans and those who care about them to reach lifesaving support without having to be enrolled in VA benefits or health care."

The original Veterans Crisis Line phone number is still available at 1-800-273-8255. Veterans can also reach out via chat or by text to 838255.