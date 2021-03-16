More toll booths on the Thruway are coming down as the state moves towards cashless tolling

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority is removing more toll booths along I-90 as it works towards fully-cashless tolling on the expressway.

The Thruway Authority announced Monday it's resuming toll plaza removal and interchange reconstruction this week and expects to complete the project by the end of summer this year.

Design-build contractor, Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC, is set to start removing more toll booths this week at the following six interchanges:

Exit B2 (Berkshire Spur - Taconic Pkwy)

Exit 23 (Albany - I-787)

Exit 25A (Rotterdam -- I-88)

Exit 34A (Syracuse - I-481)

Exit 47 (LeRoy - I-490)

Exit 48 (Batavia)

Canaan Toll Barrier (Booths removed in Nov. 2020)

This is the latest phase in the $355 million project that started in November to make I-90 completely cashless. When it's complete, 52 toll plazas made up of approximately 230 individual toll booths, will be gone.

"This monumental project is one of the largest projects in the Authority's nearly 70-year history and is transforming our transportation infrastructure by modernizing and enhancing services for the hundreds of millions of travelers that rely on our system each year," Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said on Monday.

Shortly after the cashless tolling went online, the state announced it would increase toll rates for customers not using in-state E-ZPass, which went into effect on January 1.