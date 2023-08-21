More than just lemonade: Applebee's drive-through stand to help fight pediatric cancer

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cars pulled up to a drive-through lemonade stand to not only try some new flavors — but to donate to a great cause.

Since 2005, Applebee's Bar and Grill has been partnering with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) to raise money to help fight pediatric cancer.

On Sunday, National Lemonade Day, the Applebee's location in Lockport set up their lemonade stand. Customers could drive up the stand, choose from a variety of lemonade flavors and pay $1 (or choose to donate more) for a glass — without getting out of their car.

"Everybody is showing up smiling. All the kids are smiling," Caitlin Russel, a volunteer, said. "All the volunteers are excited to be here too. We know we're doing this for a really good cause."

Lemonade lovers could choose from regular, strawberry, passion fruit and blue raspberry lemonade.

"It gives me a sense of fulfillment, being able to help others and use the platform of where I work, to be able to do it on a much larger scale, to help those who need it," Tina Sims, general manager of the Lockport Applebee's, said.

Applebee's employees and their families had the opportunity to help out and squeeze some lemons.

"The team worked together during their downtime in between their shifts to make the signs out at the road," Sims said. "Our bartender spent most of her morning cutting up lemons for us to put in all of our lemonades. It was great team bonding."

Customers who bought a lemonade were happy to contribute to the cause.

"Any time it puts a smile on a kid's face ... we'll leave here feeling good," Coton Balcerzak, a customer, said.

The lemonade stand was a one day event, but Applebee's and ALSF will continue collaboratively fundraising until September 17th.