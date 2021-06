BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Early voting for the 2021 primaries is now underway, with just over 904 people casting their ballots on Saturday.

There are several key contests this year, including the Democratic primary for Mayor of Buffalo.

There are also primaries in several parties to see who will replace Tim Howard as Erie County Sheriff.

The polls are open noon to 9pm on weekdays, and noon to 6pm on weekends.

Early voting runs through next Sunday, with primary day set for June 22.