More than 1,100 turkeys donated, over $48,000 raised during Rock Out Hunger 2021

During Rock Out Hunger 2021 there were 1,138 turkeys donated and $48,267 was raised.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 16th year in a row, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock camped out for one week in a trailer, collecting donations for FeedMore WNY.

The trailer was parked at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital from November 2 until November 9 and there were 1,100 turkeys donated and $48,267 was raised.

Since 2018, and including this year, Rock Out Hunger has collected more than 9,700 tukeys and raised more than $170,000.

Although Rock Out Hunger has wrapped up, FeedMore WNY still has a need for the following:

  • shelf-stable proteins (canned tuna, peanut butter, canned chicken)
  • Low sodium canned vegetables
  • Low sugar canned fruit
  • Whole wheat pasta and rice

You can find more information on how to donate here and more information on how to volunteer here.

7ABC is proud to sponsor Operation: Rock Out Hunger with Kaleida Health and 97 Rock.

