More than 1,100 turkeys donated, over $48,000 raised during Rock Out Hunger 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 16th year in a row, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock camped out for one week in a trailer, collecting donations for FeedMore WNY.
The trailer was parked at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital from November 2 until November 9 and there were 1,100 turkeys donated and $48,267 was raised.
Since 2018, and including this year, Rock Out Hunger has collected more than 9,700 tukeys and raised more than $170,000.
Although Rock Out Hunger has wrapped up, FeedMore WNY still has a need for the following:
- shelf-stable proteins (canned tuna, peanut butter, canned chicken)
- Low sodium canned vegetables
- Low sugar canned fruit
- Whole wheat pasta and rice
You can find more information on how to donate here and more information on how to volunteer here.
7ABC is proud to sponsor Operation: Rock Out Hunger with Kaleida Health and 97 Rock.