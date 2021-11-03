More than 1,100 turkeys donated, over $48,000 raised during Rock Out Hunger 2021

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the 16th year in a row, DJ Jickster of 97 Rock camped out for one week in a trailer, collecting donations for FeedMore WNY.

The trailer was parked at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital from November 2 until November 9 and there were 1,100 turkeys donated and $48,267 was raised.

Since 2018, and including this year, Rock Out Hunger has collected more than 9,700 tukeys and raised more than $170,000.

Although Rock Out Hunger has wrapped up, FeedMore WNY still has a need for the following:

shelf-stable proteins (canned tuna, peanut butter, canned chicken)

Low sodium canned vegetables

Low sugar canned fruit

Whole wheat pasta and rice

You can find more information on how to donate here and more information on how to volunteer here.

7ABC is proud to sponsor Operation: Rock Out Hunger with Kaleida Health and 97 Rock.