‘More security:’ Residents react to weekend shooting on Main Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several neighbors and business owners are concerned after Buffalo Police say a 42-year-old man was shot on Main Street late Saturday night.

A Buffalo lawmaker tells 7 News reporter that the shooting happened right outside of the Luxor Restaurant.

The victim later died at ECMC.

Some business owners like the Tandoori Hut Indian Restaurant say they just want this area to not attract more gun violence.

“With that restaurant sometimes people are fighting because of too much drinking,” says Sharan Brar, owner of the restaurant. “So it’s not the first time. It’s like third or fourth time here.”

A worker says she wishes more policing would be done in the area during the weekends.

“Visitors don’t feel safe because of the shootings in the night is not a good thing and in the night there’s more police that are needed here,” Misha Bishnoi says. “ Actually there’s this one car of the police, but I think that there should be four or five cars.”

The restaurant and nightclub have been shut down by the city.

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt says this kind of incident doesn’t usually occur in his district.

“It’s not typical for this neighborhood and the commissioner sent me a text saying that they were going to shut this restaurant down,” he says. “And I’m assuming what happened on Hertel they’re trying to use the same rationale for this one.”

Others say they hope the city can put more thought into protecting students who reside in the neighborhood.

“It’s pretty disturbing to see that happen in this area especially how busy it is and how much student passes by even though it’s the summer break there’s still a lot of students walking by.”

Councilman Wyatt hopes his district is aware of the additional policing that’s taking place.

“I hope the neighbors would understand that we have not forgotten about you this city continues to do their additional detailing to make this area safe,” he says.

Police say this shooting is still under investigation.

