More funding is on the way for small businesses in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced funding for small businesses could be on the way soon.

Grants going towards small businesses will be through Grow America, and the first round of businesses to get the money will be announced soon.

Mayor Byron Brown announced last summer the city would use funding from the American Rescue Plan to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

The city says it is still taking applications for the Small Business Assistance Grant Program. To apply, click here.

