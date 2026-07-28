NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — As radiological screenings ramp up, especially in the Town of Niagara, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced more community meetings to provide neighbors with the opportunity to talk one-on-one with experts from the government agencies about potential hazards where they live.

The meetings will be at the Niagara Community Center in Niagara Falls from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 31; Monday, August 3 and Monday, August 10.

7 News talked exclusively with the DEC commissioner and EPA regional administrator about the screening process so far and concerns among some neighbors.

WATCH: ore community meetings set for radiological screenings

More community meetings set for radiological screenings

"We didn’t want to wait 20 years from now and realize there was something wrong, something that we could have prevented if only we started looking," DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. "And that’s why we started this effort to begin with, and we’re going to be with the community every step of the way until we’re done."

EPA Region 2 Administrator Michael Martucci said a temporary relocation offer will be made to any family whose home shows potentially dangerous levels of radiation. He said some have already begun the process.

"We are absolutely committed to making sure that any place that we find risk, we clean that up, so properties can be safe for families," Martucci said.

On Sunday alone, DEC and EPA teams screened 56 properties. They secured more than 80 new access agreements, allowing crews to enter those properties in the coming days and weeks to conduct screening. Workers also visited more than 380 others to speak directly with homeowners.

So far, screenings from six properties caused enough concern to prompt soil testing, which is ongoing. Screening results prompted the EPA to offer temporary relocation to four families.

Anyone with any questions can contact the dedicated phone line for the Niagara and Erie Co unity Radiological Assessment at (518) 712-8279. That phone line is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can submit a property access form or ask for one by emailing NECRA@dec.ny.gov.

"We started this proactively, and we’re going to be there every step of the way," Lefton said.

