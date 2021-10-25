Moog workers plan to walk off production line over vaccine mandate

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers at the Moog facility say they plan to walk off the line Monday in protest of the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In an email to WKBW, the workers said they feel it is the right of the employees to "make personal choices on medical procedures."

They said Moog and Eaton employees, along with federal subcontractors and vendors will walk off their posts at noon, shutting down production.

According to the email, the walkout is also happening at Moog's facility in Torrence, California.

President Joe Biden announced in September that federal government employees and contractors, as well as healthcare workers, would be required to get the vaccine.

It is not clear how long they plan to stay off the production line or exactly how many workers are walking out.

Nationwide, Moog employs more than 10,000 people.