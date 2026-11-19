EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Moog is allegedly looking to grow in the Southtowns.

A spokesperson told 7 News that Moog is exploring several opportunities now to expand, including the potential purchase of the Mattel campus in East Aurora.

Mattel confirmed it is exploring the sale of its campus, evaluating alternative office space in the area for its Mattel and Fisher-Price teams.

Mattel's workforce in East Aurora has been shrinking since some of its operations moved across the country to California.

WATCH: Moog exploring opportunities to expand, including potential purchase of Mattel campus in East Aurora