Monthly gas/heat bill rising in parts of NY; WNY could follow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas and heating bills are two utilities that people all over the country have to spend monthly. It's a necessity, some might even call it an investment.

But, prices in some of New York are set to increase.

This week, National Grid announced its forecasting schedule, where they said bills could go up for their gas and heat customers in Central New York by as much as 39%.

Now, people in Western New York don't use National Grid for their heating, they just use them for electricity. National Fuel told 7 News that they'll likely release their full winter forecast next week. We'll be sure to keep you posted when that does come out.

But it does beg the question — Is National Grid's announcement a precursor for what could happen to Western New Yorkers?

It's not out of the realm of possibility.

Because of that, it's important to make sure your home is keeping in as much of the heat you use as possible. T. Mark Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling Project Manager, Ian Donnelly, said you have to keep the cold air out of your home, so that you don't use up more heat, and raise your bill.

“We want to make sure we can help the home hold as much heat as it possibly can,” Donnelly said.

One resource Western New Yorkers can turn to, should the prices go up, is the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

You can click here to find more information on the HEAP program.