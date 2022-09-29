Monkeypox vaccine clinic in Cattaraugus County Thursday

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cattaraugus County Health Department is holding a monkeypox vaccine clinic Thursday.

Appointments at the Olean Clinic on Leo Moss Drive are available from 4 to 6 p.m.

Registration is required. You can sign up for an appointment here.

Doctors recommend getting vaccinated if:



You have been identified as a close contact of someone with monkeypox

You learn that one of your intimate partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

You have been intimate at an event, venue or area where monkeypox transmission is occurring

The health department says getting vaccinated as soon as you can after exposure to someone with monkeypox (ideally four days) provides the best chance to prevent the disease or, at least, make it less severe.