Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Money acquired to study idea of rezoning areas around Bills stadium

Councilman says $100,000 secured to fund feasibility study
STADIUM PIC.jpg
wkbw
STADIUM PIC.jpg
Posted at 9:24 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 21:24:25-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As construction on a new Bills stadium continues, so does the effort to redevelop the land surrounding it.

Orchard Park Town Council Member Conor Flynn says he has secured $100,000 to run a feasibility study on rezoning the area around One Bills Drive.

Rezoning would pave the way for some new development, things like hotels and retail shopping centers in the area.

Flynn says this is a crucial step towards diversifying our economic landscape and ensuring that Orchard Park continues to grow.

The money comes from Empire State Development.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!