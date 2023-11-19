Money acquired to study idea of rezoning areas around Bills stadium

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As construction on a new Bills stadium continues, so does the effort to redevelop the land surrounding it.

Orchard Park Town Council Member Conor Flynn says he has secured $100,000 to run a feasibility study on rezoning the area around One Bills Drive.

Rezoning would pave the way for some new development, things like hotels and retail shopping centers in the area.

Flynn says this is a crucial step towards diversifying our economic landscape and ensuring that Orchard Park continues to grow.

The money comes from Empire State Development.

