Moms for Josh Allen start petition to tell QB, "it's going to be ok"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following Sunday afternoon's devastating overtime loss to the Vikings, a petition to tell Josh Allen "it's going to be OK" has gained a large viewership.

A group called "Moms for Josh Allen" posted a petition on change.org with a 7,500-signature goal. As of Monday night at 10 p.m., over 7,200 people have signed the petition.

Allen threw an interception during the Sunday game in overtime that essentially sealed the win for the Vikings. Allen showed visible disappointment in the interception immediately after the game and in a postgame press conference.

Along with the thousands of signatures, a paragraph of support was written toward Allen: