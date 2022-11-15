Moms for Josh Allen start petition to tell QB, "it's going to be ok"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following Sunday afternoon's devastating overtime loss to the Vikings, a petition to tell Josh Allen "it's going to be OK" has gained a large viewership.
A group called "Moms for Josh Allen" posted a petition on change.org with a 7,500-signature goal. As of Monday night at 10 p.m., over 7,200 people have signed the petition.
Allen threw an interception during the Sunday game in overtime that essentially sealed the win for the Vikings. Allen showed visible disappointment in the interception immediately after the game and in a postgame press conference.
Along with the thousands of signatures, a paragraph of support was written toward Allen:
We know it is not easy to be a quarterback for any NFL team, but Josh Allen has taken on the weight of a city's hopes and dreams, in addition to the regular pressures of the game. We have a history unlike any city and the pain and loss we felt in the past makes watching this Bills team a joy unlike any other. But we want Josh Allen to know that he shouldn't feel the weight of our history -- that started long before he was born -- on his shoulders. We love our QB, win or lose. We love our QB, amazing plays and occasional mistakes. We are so proud of having this young man represent us. It broke our hearts, as moms, to see the look in his eyes on Sunday. Josh, win or lose, we are proud of you. We know you can do this. And please know, we will be ok as a city no matter how this season ends and what happens. And don't forget to eat healthy foods and get lots of sleep (and slide when getting those extra yards -- we worry)! Western New York moms love you to the moon and back!
change.org / Shira GK