Mom praises Town of Tonawanda police officer for being a "superhero" role model

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Town of Tonawanda mother is praising a police officer for taking time out of his day "to be a real-life superhero to my daughter and nephew!!"

Sharon Hunter was in Lincoln Park Sunday afternoon with her daughter, 5-year-old Sarai, and her nephew, 6-year-old Josiah, when they met Town of Tonawanda Police Officer Schultz.

"They both dream of being a police officer when they grow up," Hunter said. "He gave them a tour of the police car and explained everything on his belt. Then he gave them both badges and encouraged them to follow their dream."

Both children attend Ben Franklin Elementary School nearby.

Hunter says it's so important at this time in our country that we recognize all the good that police officers do each and every day.

"It's not about color, it's about love," she said. "We love and pray for our officers. They are our real-life superheros!!"