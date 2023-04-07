Molina Healthcare collaborates with Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church to fight food disparities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Molina Healthcare of New York is working with Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church to combat the food desert in the Bailey Avenue community.

This comes after the organization and the church continue to see the ongoing need for more access to fresh foods.

“I feel like the city needs to do more to improve the stores in the area,” says Elaine Taylor, a Buffalo resident. “And give people from this community who don't have access to cars to be able to get fresh foods and vegetables.”

Molina Healthcare is giving away 150 bags of fresh produce to dozens of people who showed up at the Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church.

“We’re hoping to create a long-lasting partnership with the church and be able to provide these giveaways not only just once,” says Katherine Dukes-Weber, Community Engagement Specialist at Molina Healthcare. “But an ongoing thing to continue to feed the community.”

The healthcare gave $55,000 to Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church.

“We’re going to use every cent for the community, for feeding and fresh produce,” says Pastor Dajuan Brown of Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church. “Every cent is going to the community. It’s not going back to the church. It’s going back into the community.”

The hope is to bring healthy eats to the Bailey community and save lives from serious health illnesses.

“No one is going to fix this for us we have to fix this problem within our community ourselves,” says Alexander Wright, Regional Manager of African Heritage Food Co-Op. “And when you see the leadership here in Free Spirit coming up and standing up for the community, I think that’s the solution to the problem.”

There will be plenty of FREE fresh produce pop-ups coming soon.

Below you’ll find more details:

Frank A. Sedita Academy #30

21 Lowell Place

April 22 from 10 am to 11 am

University United Festival

UB South Campus Rotary Field

3448 Bailey Ave

June 10th, 2 pm

Dorothy J. Collier Center

118 E. Utica Street

April 25 from 11 am to 12 pm

Jericho Road Community Health Center

21 Doat Street

July 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm

William-Emslie Family YMCA

585 William Street

May 31 from 11am to 2 pm

Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church

2700 Bailey Ave

July 29 from 12 pm to 2pm

