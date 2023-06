BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation announced it will partner with Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church to host a produce and gasoline giveaway on Saturday in Buffalo.

The giveaway will be held at Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church located at 2756 Bailey Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say a bag of fresh produce and up to $25 of gasoline will be given out to around 250 cars while supplies last. Health care resources will also be available.