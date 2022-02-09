Mohawk Ramp in downtown Buffalo to be redeveloped by Douglas Development

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A decades-old parking ramp on Washington Street in downtown Buffalo could soon find new life.

Local development officials confirm to 7 News that Douglas Development has been selected to redevelop the Mohawk Ramp.

Douglas Development is expected to partner with Antunovich Associates on the project.

According to the project's proposal, the development will include a mixed-use commercial space with a restaurant/cafe, an R&D lab and retail space.

It is also expected to include 200 residential units with 10% dedicated to affordable housing, as well as 800 parking spots in total, with the addition of approximately 300 spaces.

This was first reported by The Buffalo News and Buffalo Business First.