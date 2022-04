BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo-born jam rock band moe. is coming to the Outer Harbor on July 7.

Presale tickets go on sale at noon Thursday for Seneca Gaming club members with access code and general tickets go on sale at noon on Friday. You can find tickets here.

The concert will be part of the Seneca Casinos Outer Harbor Concert Series at the Lakeside Event Lawn.

moe. joins previously announced T-Pain, Ja Rule, Jimmie Allen and Taking Back Sunday for the concert series at the Outer Harbor.

You can find more information on the concert series here.