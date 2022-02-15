Watch
Modest Mouse and Elvis Costello & The Imposters to perform at Artpark

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Tom Peloso, from left, Ben Massarella, Isaac Brock, Simon O'Connor and Russell Higbee, of Modest Mouse, performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Tom Peloso, Ben Massarella, Isaac Brock, Simon O'Connor, Russell Higbee
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 12:43:17-05

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Modest Mouse and Elvis Costello & The Imposters are set to perform at Artpark.

Modest Mouse with special guests The Cribs will perform May 27 at 7 p.m. and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with special guest Nicole Atkins will perform August 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online here or at the Artpark box office which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artpark said tickets for Modest Mouse will be $49.50 in advance, or $55 day of show and carry-in chairs are not permitted. Tickets for Elvis Costello & The Imposters wll range from $19 to $67 and prices will increase by $5 the week of show. Carry-in chairs are permitted in designated areas.

