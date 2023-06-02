Model dispensary tour stops in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The official New York State Dispensary Showroom Tour stopped in West Seneca on Friday, organized by The Bronx Community Foundation, Dutchie, Temeka, KayaPush and Cannabis Workforce Initiative, with support from Social Equity Impact Ventures, LLC.

"Seeing on piece of paper is one thing, but visualizing and seeing regulations in practice is another thing," said Anne Forkutza, of Dutchie, a dispensary software solution company.

The showroom tour provides a mock dispensary so those who attend can learn the tools to run a New York State compliant dispensary. The details are precise from the accessories, price tags, and POS technology models.

On Friday the tour was displayed in Green Philosophy 716, which opened in March by Dr. Jackie Schneider, a local internal medicine doctor. Schneider got a hemp license, and sells CBD products in the store, which is a former bank.

“Eight years ago my husband said let’s do this," said Schneider.

Now Schneider is looking to the future to expand her inventory to cannabis in all forms, now with recent changes to New York State laws.

"It's estimated applications will come out August or September, and as soon as it comes out we're going to apply," said Schenider about being a functioning marijuana dispensary.

Forkutza said she anticipates that women, minorities and veterans will be given priority on state applications.

In the meantime some people are very close to opening a dispensary with a conditional adult use dispensary license.

Aaron Vancamp said his store, Dank Dispensary, should be open on Main Street in downtown Bufflao as early as July.