Mock train crash in North Collins serves as safety reminder

Local first responders use this drill for important training
It was a dramatic scene in southern Erie County on Sunday with local first responders hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 24, 2023
There was a staged crash between a freight train and a car along the tracks on Milestrip Road in North Collins.

This gives local first responders a chance to get some realistic training when responding to emergencies involving freight trains.

It's all part of Rail Safety Week here in Western New York.

Investigators were able to analyze information from crash test dummies in the car, along with the car's data recorder.

This drill was put on by a group called New York Operation Lifesaver, along with and Buffalo Southern Railroad.

