Mobile vet care is back in action in contribution to the recent vet shortage

House calls are back in action and can be a big help to pet owners. Western New York's very own Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Vet Care is making its rounds to care for animals in their own homes.

"We're seeing that right now that most of the vet clinics in the area are pretty backed up," Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Vet Care Veterinarian Valerie Giallella said. "We're trying to fill a void and help out. We're not trying to replace anyone but just to provide a service where it's needed."

Giallella said going to the homes of pet owners can make the appointments easier for the families and vets. Especially when the pets have anxiety or their owners are a bit older.

"It's nice. Here there are just kind of in their own environment. We can give them treats, they kind of dont realize what we're doing until we're done," Giallella said.

Chris and Jenna Masca are parents to Gretta the Golden Retriever.

"So having someone show up to the house and getting the exact same service that we used to get in the office it's ideal," Chirs said. "We've recently had a newborn, Lily. Getting out of the house is a little bit harder than it used to be."

The family said convenience and comfortability is a top priority. Which is something a roaming vet can provide.

"Every time we go to the vet it was at least an hour or two round trip, this was 15 minutes," Chris said. "So it couldn't be more convenient."

When looking at prices, the average price for a vet office visit including basic shots is between $130 and $140. According to Pawsitive Vibes Roaming Vet Care, their price for a home visit, basic shot and travel fees is around $135.

Chris said he is happy with the home visits and wants only the best for their furry family.

"She's part of the family so we want to keep her healthy and around as long as possible," he said.