Mobile Sports betting in New York State is more popular than expected

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — According to New York State, mobile sports betting is more popular than predicted. It's been legal in New York for about a year. Efforts to bring sports betting to New York state began a decade ago. Now, a major milestone for the mobile sports betting industry here in New York state. Revenue has passed the one-billion-dollar mark.

In 2013, voters passed the "casino gambling amendment" but you couldn't legally bet on games until 20-19, after the federal ban on sports betting lifted. Two years later state lawmakers approved "online and mobile sports betting" paving the way for it to launch on January 8th last year. In 2022, New Yorkers placed more than 16 billion dollars in bets through online or mobile sportsbooks. After paying out the winning bets, the state says it earned one point four billion dollars in revenue.

According to officials, the 700-million dollars in state tax revenue generated by mobile sports betting is the highest in the nation. Tax revenue in neighboring states new jersey and Pennsylvania approaches 300-million dollars. PlayNY.com's Senior Managing Editor Grant Lucas tells 7 News Mobile sports betting has generated about 200 million dollars more in tax revenue alone than projected. He says that money goes towards education in the State. According to Play NY and FanDuel sportsbook Buffalo Bills fans are a huge reason for the success of Mobile Sports Betting in New York

There are numerous resources available for those of you dealing with a gambling problem. Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369) for information.