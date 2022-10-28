Mobile mammogram screenings at Buffalo City Hall Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the ECMC Foundation’s Breast Health Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Buffalo City Hall Friday.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can get a free mammogram screening.

You must be 40 years old or older and have never received a mammogram or are due for your annual exam in order to participate.

Appointments are required.

Call (716) 632-7465 or visit ecmc.edu to schedule your free appointment.

Features of the mobile mammography unit include:



Two state-of-the-art, full-field digital mammography systems

Fast, accurate images

Two certified mammography technologists to conduct your mammogram

Board certified radiologists to read results



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, and mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early.

The Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Urban Family Practice on Niagara Street in Buffalo Monday.

For the mobile unit's full schedule, you can visit its website here.