Mobile mammogram screenings at Buffalo City Hall Friday

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist checks mammograms in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 6:49 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 06:49:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the ECMC Foundation’s Breast Health Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Buffalo City Hall Friday.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can get a free mammogram screening.

You must be 40 years old or older and have never received a mammogram or are due for your annual exam in order to participate.

Appointments are required.

Call (716) 632-7465 or visit ecmc.edu to schedule your free appointment.

Features of the mobile mammography unit include:

  • Two state-of-the-art, full-field digital mammography systems
  • Fast, accurate images
  • Two certified mammography technologists to conduct your mammogram
  • Board certified radiologists to read results

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women, and mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early.
The Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Urban Family Practice on Niagara Street in Buffalo Monday.

For the mobile unit's full schedule, you can visit its website here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
