Mobile Food Pantry assists families in Jefferson Avenue area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday evening The Dream Center took its Mobile Food Pantry to the streets along Masten Avenue, giving out food to the families that shop at the Jefferson Ave. Tops.

The mobile pantry serves thousands of people monthly by bringing food into many neighborhoods throughout Buffalo.

"It is an honor to feed families in my city," says Dezmond McClinton, director of the mobile food pantry "As long as there is a need, the Buffalo Dream Center will be there to help families and show them the love of Jesus." Dezmond grew up in the area near the Tops tragedy.

While Tops remains closed, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting neighborhoods near the Jefferson Ave. location to distribute food to those in need.

