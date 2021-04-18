Mobile bike repairs for free outside Buffalo grocery store

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It was a one stop shop for people who get around on two wheels.

Gobike Buffalo teamed up with the Lexington Co-op on Saturday to provide free bike repairs while customers went inside to shop.

The makeshift mobile repair shop was setup outside the Hertel Avenue location in North Buffalo.

Organizers say this won't be the only Saturday that Gobike Buffalo will be out and about, ready to fix up a bicycle.

Next week they will be at the Elmwood Avenue location of Lexington Co-op, making small repairs for free.

Gobike Buffalo was also accepting donations for their youth Recycle-a-Bicycle program.