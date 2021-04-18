Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mobile bike repairs for free outside Buffalo grocery store

Gobike Buffalo to offer similar events throughout summer
items.[0].videoTitle
GoBike Buffalo says they'll host more throughout the summer.
0417 Go Bike Buffalo for Web.jpg
Posted at 10:09 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 22:11:26-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It was a one stop shop for people who get around on two wheels.

Gobike Buffalo teamed up with the Lexington Co-op on Saturday to provide free bike repairs while customers went inside to shop.

The makeshift mobile repair shop was setup outside the Hertel Avenue location in North Buffalo.

Organizers say this won't be the only Saturday that Gobike Buffalo will be out and about, ready to fix up a bicycle.

Next week they will be at the Elmwood Avenue location of Lexington Co-op, making small repairs for free.

Gobike Buffalo was also accepting donations for their youth Recycle-a-Bicycle program.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources