MLK Splash Pad not fully functioning leads to city leaders being fed up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the City of Buffalo's splash pads may not be fully open for your family to use.

7 News received several calls from a concerned viewer about the MLK Park Splash Pad either being turned off or not fully functional.

As the dogs days of summer is upon on us in Western New York, families are flocking to their nearest splash pads to cool off.

That includes the MLK Splash Pad on Buffalo's east side, which is where Pheben Kassahun found Teriona Pridgen soaking up some mommy time with her little tikes.

"It's also a place where they can get wet and cool off. You can have your fun as a parent and sit down at the tent, make some food. Bring your kids here and have a good time," Teriona Pridgen said.

However, there is one thing missing. Not every jet is bursting with water.

"I noticed that they have been going out. It's a couple that hasn't been working today. I actually saw some kids over there drinking out of some of the fountains because they were so low like a water fountain so yes, I do see that that does need work," Pridgen explained.

This is an issue the Coalition Save MLK Park former chairman, Sam Herbert, said has lasted for a few years now.

Sam Herbert said, "Our primary concern was to bring water back on the East Side for the children to have in the summer months. This used to be the wadding pool and because of health reasons, we had to close that down over the years."

He said he has also brought the park malfunctions to the City's attention, and still no luck.

Herbert said, "As you can see, this whole empty space here. If you walk around, I will show you all of the jets that are not working. You see these little yellow jets that are going all around."

He said he will not stop until Buffalo's east side gets this splash pad back to fully functioning.

7 News reached out to the City of Buffalo for comment and received this message:

"The Splash pad was down for a few hours today due to a mechanical issue. By the end of the day- most of the splash pad was back on. Crews will continue to monitor it."



City of Buffalo

However, as of 5:30 p.m., that was not the case for the splash pad.