MLK Park splash pad closed until further notice due to vandalism

BUFFALO, (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo has temporarily closed the MLK Park splash pad due to recent incidents of vandalism throughout the park.

According to the city, industrial glue was poured near the basin of the splash pad and water will be kept off until the Department of Public Works can remove the glue.

Police and the city are also investigating the vandalism and damage done to the park's casino, which has been under construction.

Vandalism to the casino's kitchen area, walls, doors and windows could exceed $50,000 in damages.

The city is asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255