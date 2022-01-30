Watch
MLK Day of Caring event spruces up Buffalo neighborhood

90 volunteers take part in cleanup
Posted at 9:04 PM, Jan 29, 2022
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a case of better late than never.

An MLK Day of Caring event, taking place in Buffalo Saturday.

The original event had to be postponed because of our recent snow storm.

Dozens of volunteers spent part of their day cleaning up along Michigan Avenue on the city's east side.

An organization called Monarch of Infinite Possibilities teamed up with the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor Commission to make this happen.

The cleanup included some snow removal as well.

The MLK Day of Caring began last year when the Biden Inaugural Committee organized thousands of volunteers across the country to do community service projects.

