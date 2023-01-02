Watch Now
MLK Day of Caring blanket drive

Donations can be made Monday through January 16
Michigan Street African American Heritage Cooridor
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jan 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-01 21:24:37-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — This year's MLK Day of Caring includes a blanket drive to help our neighbors stay warm and more comfortable during the winter months.

New blankets can be dropped off at the Michigan Street Corridor office on Genesee Street, or at WUFO radio station on Broadway.

This all begins Monday and runs through January 16.

The new blankets can be dropped off daily between normal business hours.

They will be distributed on Martin Luther King, JR. Day from noon to 4pm at the Michigan Street Baptist Church.

